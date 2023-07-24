Someone’s week just got better after bagging almost R20 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winner won R19,793,095.20 in the July 21 draw via the Capitec banking app.

“This significant win has undoubtedly brought joy and excitement to the lucky winner, whose life will be forever transformed by this substantial windfall,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. “The National Lottery team congratulates the individual and extends their best wishes for an abundant and prosperous future,” she said. Mabuza said it is moments like this that make the National Lottery so special, “as we witness the positive impact that our games can have on the lives of our players”.

Ithuba confirmed they were still waiting for the winner of the R44 million Lotto jackpot from the July 12 draw to come forward and claim their prize. They said the ticket worth R44,331,253.90 was purchased on the Standard Bank platform. Ithuba said that to claim the jackpot, the winner must provide the following essential documents:

– Valid identification proof (passport, driver's license, etc.) – Winning ticket(s) for verification – Contact details (phone number, email address, etc.)

– Bank account details for the transfer of funds Mabuza reminded players that all winners bagging more than R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling and that all winnings are tax-free. “In terms of the National Lottery Games Terms of Conditions available on our website www.nationallottery.co.za when playing, all winnings of R50,000 and more must be claimed at one of Ithuba’s eight offices.”