Son accused of shooting, killing mom as she intervened during argument

Johannesburg - A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his mother when she tried to intervene in an argument between him, his wife and another person. The woman from Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, was rushed to hospital but certified dead upon arrival. Her son has been arrested and charged with murder. The 59-year-old woman's death happened on Wednesday, the very same week that South Africans were reeling in shock at the number of women who had been brutally killed in the past few days including Tshegofatso Pule, Naledi Phangindawo and Nompumelelo Tshaka. Allegations are that the man, his wife and another woman believed to be his friend had a heated argument which then escalated. Mpumalanga Police's Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the man's mother, who was in another room with her other children heard the commotion and sought to intervene.

"She then tried to calm the situation, however, her son who had a firearm on him fired a shot which struck his mother.

"Out of shock, the victim’s daughter quickly went out of the house to find out what was happening and she found her mom lying on the ground. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but sadly, she was certified dead upon arrival," Hlathi said.

The matter was reported to the police and a murder case has been opened.

"(After) thorough investigation into the matter, it came forth that the suspect involved was the victim's son. On Thursday, police carried out a search for the suspect and found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as ammunition. Police further questioned him about the events ... but he failed to give clear answers and was immediately arrested.

"The suspect is expected to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Monday June 15, on charges of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license as well as defeating the ends of justice."

Provincial Commissioner General Mondli Zuma condemned the woman's shooting and said the issue of proliferation of firearms remains a concern.

He encouraged members of the public to report anyone who is unlawfully in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition regardless of whether they were related to the person or not.

"In order for a person to possess a firearm, they must have a valid licence. As from 01 November last year, Police Minister General Bheki Cele conducted a Firearm Amnesty Project where members of the public were encouraged to bring forth firearms to their nearest police stations.

"This project is aimed at eliminating illegal firearms from society ... As police management, after realising that firearms are increasingly used in violent crimes where in most incidents victims lose their lives, the minister came up with a plan that seeks to get rid of illegal firearms which are circulating in our communities, hence we embarked on this project.

"I would like to applaud police for their efforts. I have also ordered the detectives to determine whether the confiscated firearm was not used to commit other crimes, " Zuma said.