BRITS, February 16 (ANA) - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) expects newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa to think about municipalities in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Friday.





"Salga expect the President [Ramaphosa] to infuse new energy and point towards new alternative solutions to help deal decisively with the escalating debt owed to municipalities, as well as the outstanding municipal debt to Eskom, and the issue of municipalities battling to afford to pay for bulk water supply.





"On the latter, preliminary findings indicate that some of these municipalities are spending over 35 percent of their total expenditure on bulk services. In almost all these municipalities, non-revenue water, illegal connections, and unmetered areas are major contributing factors," the local government body said in a statement.





Salga said this year’s Sona comes at a time when local government was faced with a number of complex challenges such as the persistent drought in various parts of the country, energy challenges, including a struggling economy which resulted in unemployment and worsening poverty levels.





Ramaphosa was expected to deliver his maiden speech as the President of the Republic of South Africa on Friday evening.



