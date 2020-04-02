NewsSouth Africa
Two men were commanded by soldiers to roll home after they were caught in the street with no reason to be out. Picture: Leon Knipe/African News Agency (ANA).
Two men were commanded by soldiers to roll home after they were caught in the street with no reason to be out. Picture: Leon Knipe/African News Agency (ANA).

South Africa in lockdown: The first week in pictures

By Staff Reporter

Cape Town - South Africans have now been under lockdown for seven days, and for many it has been a long and trying week, particularly for the most vulnerable members of society and those tasked with protecting it.

As announced by President Cyril Rhamaphosa last week Monday, all South Africans - except emergency workers and essential service providers - are required to stay at home until midnight on April 16. 

Almost eerie pictures of deserted streets in the country’s three biggest cities show that most South Africans appear to be adhering to the lockdown, but it’s not as easy for some, such as social grant beneficiaries and the homeless. However, measures have been put in place to shelter those in need. In Cape Town, for instance, single man tents have been erected beneath the N2 near the CBD, and meals provided, along with running water and toilets.

The Police, South African National Defence Force and security personnel have been out in full force ensuring that South Africans adhere to the lockdown. There have however also been reports of police brutality as well as three murders allegedly committed by authorities.

There are some bizarre stories too, such as the defence force members that forced two men in Cape Town to literally roll home on their sides after being caught in the street with no reason to be there.

Student Doctor Aadil Munga from Gift of the Givers pledged its support in the fight against the coronavirus by screening people at Ahmed Al Kadi Hospital in Durban. Picture: Motswari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

A deserted N3 highway leading into Durban. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)
Hundreds of social grant recipients queue at shops in the Durban CBD. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)
The disappearance of Cape Town’s characteristic brown haze is a welcome positive spin-off of the nationwide lockdown. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
A person washes outside a tent in a camp set up for the homeless in Cape Town. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA).
Police guard at Hout Bay Beach. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)



SANDF members and Police enforcing lock down at Alexandra during Day 3 of the lockdown. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA).
Tents set up for the homeless, under the N2. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA).


Kids play soccer on a open field close to Du Noon. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).


Mushroomville opposite SuperSport Park cricket stadium where waste pickers live and work. With the coronavirus lockdown they are unable to continue with their recycling. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA).


Hundreds of social grant recipients queue at shops in the Durban CBD. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)
Durban now has three townships with Covid-19 cases. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA).


Traffic officials set up a roadblock on Owen Road in Elsies River. Picture Courtney Africa/African News agency (ANA).
Residents living in Saulsville hostels in Pretoria struggle with safety gloves,masks and sanitisers. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA).
SANDF members and police an eye on the road users in Durban. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency (ANA).


A clean-up operation at a hostel in Johannesburg. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).
An empty Bo Kaap during lockdown. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA).
The City of Cape Town has put up single man tents with blankets for the homeless under the N2 bridge near the CBD. Three filling meals a day are also supplied, as well as toilets and running water. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

A deserted Long Street in the Cape Town CBD on March 30. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA).


Operation clean up at a hostel in Alexandra. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).
Some of the residents in Dobsonville who could afford groceries received food parcels at the Kopanong hall in Soweto. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA).
Members of the South African National Defence Force patrol the streets of Majasana near Ennerdale south of Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA).


City of Cape Town workers sanitise public spaces with a high pressure water pump on day 7. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).
Police officers help each with the masks inside a Durban shopping mall. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).
Homeless people are fed at Dennis Hurley Centre in Durban. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA).
The Durban CBD was almost empty on the first day of lockdown. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA).
After seven days of lockdown people were still hoping to get long distance taxis at the Eastern Cape rank in Durban. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)


