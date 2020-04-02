South Africa in lockdown: The first week in pictures

Cape Town - South Africans have now been under lockdown for seven days, and for many it has been a long and trying week, particularly for the most vulnerable members of society and those tasked with protecting it.

As announced by President Cyril Rhamaphosa last week Monday, all South Africans - except emergency workers and essential service providers - are required to stay at home until midnight on April 16.

Almost eerie pictures of deserted streets in the country’s three biggest cities show that most South Africans appear to be adhering to the lockdown, but it’s not as easy for some, such as social grant beneficiaries and the homeless. However, measures have been put in place to shelter those in need. In Cape Town, for instance, single man tents have been erected beneath the N2 near the CBD, and meals provided, along with running water and toilets.

The Police, South African National Defence Force and security personnel have been out in full force ensuring that South Africans adhere to the lockdown. There have however also been reports of police brutality as well as three murders allegedly committed by authorities.

There are some bizarre stories too, such as the defence force members that forced two men in Cape Town to literally roll home on their sides after being caught in the street with no reason to be there.