South Africa now has 3635 Covid-19 cases, death toll rises to 65

Johannesburg - South Africa now has 3 635 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 7 new deaths, taking the death toll to 65, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday.

This is an increase of 170 new infections from Tuesday's 3465 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The total number of deaths from the virus now stands at 65.

The minister said over 130 000 tests had been conducted nationwide.

South Africa is currently on Day 27 of its lockdown which is expected to come to an end at the end of April, but President Cyril Ramaphosa could still yet extend the lockdown longer if he deems it fit do so. He is expected to take advice from several stakeholders ahead of making the decision.

Ramaphosa is also set to address the nation on Thursday night after he announced a R500bn social and economic relief package on Tuesday night. The relief package is to help the general population, including the poor and unemployed, social grant beneficiaries, struggling businesses and businesses impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 virus.

In the past seven days, South Africa has seen its cases rise by 1 050 (excluding Wednesday’s new 165 cases).

This has seen SA's numbers rise in the following manner since April 15: 91 new infections, 99, 178, 251, 124, 142 and 166.

LATEST BREAKDOWN

Gauteng - 1224 cases - 25 new cases

Western Cape - 1079 - 69 new cases - 5 new deaths

KZN - 758 - 87 new cases 2 new deaths

Eastern Cape - 377 - 32 new cases

Free State - 106 - no new cases

Limpopo - 27 - no new cases

North West - 24 - no new cases

Mpumalanga - 23 - no new cases

Northern Cape - 16 - no new cases

Unallocated 1





Earlier on Wednesday, a 7-ton donation from the United Arab Emirates arrived in South Africa. The UAE has donated medical supplies to help South Africa in its Covid-19 fight.

The supplies would benefit healthcare workers and other frontline workers in the battle against the invisible enemy.

UAE’s ambassador to South Africa, Mahash Al Hamli, said they were an active partner and contributor to the international community in the global efforts to combat the pandemic.

"There is communication and co-ordination on all educational, political, economic and social levels. The arrival of the first aid provided today to South Africa is proof of the lasting partnership between our two countries and a common commitment to eradicate this virus and support South Africa's efforts," he said.

The ambassador said the donation will be handed over to the Department of International Relations and they can then decide where it goes.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Health on Wednesday said it had deployed 8000 more trained field workers to assist with Covid-19 testing.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the provincial plan covered all five of its major districts and even though there was initial hesitation to testing efforts, Kekana said communities were now more responsive to officials' requests to screen and test them.

She said close to 700 000 people had been screened, while close to 6500 had been tested in the province.

