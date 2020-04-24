South Africa now has 4220 Covid-19 cases, death toll now at 79

Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 4000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Thursday.

He said the country now had 4 220 confirmed cases and the death toll had risen to 79.

This is an increase of 267 new infections from Thursday. Thursday saw 318 new infections, the highest single jump since the virus entered South Africa’s shores in March. The total number of deaths from the virus now also stands at 79.

The four new deaths came from the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, with two each. This takes the death toll in the Western Cape to 30 and in KZN to 29.

The Western Cape has the most cases and the most deaths in the country.

The country has also recorded more than 1400 recoveries, with more than 800 recoveries being recorded in Gauteng and about 200 each between the Western Cape and KZN.

The minister said just over 150 000 tests had been conducted nationwide, with just under 60 000 tests being conducted in the public sector.

In the past seven days, South Africa has seen its cases rise by 1 278 (excluding Friday’s new cases).

This has seen SA's numbers rise in the following manner since April 18: 99 new infections, 178, 251, 124, 142, 166 and 318.

South Africa is currently on Day 29 of its Level 5 lockdown which will come to an end at the end of April.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that the lockdown would be eased to Level 4 from May 1, which would allow more businesses to return to work. The sale of cigarettes would also be allowed from next Friday.

Meanwhile, South Africans showered the president with appreciation under the hashtag ‘Cyril Fridays’ on Friday, thanking Ramaphosa for demonstrable leadership and decisiveness in the battle against the invisible enemy, coronavirus.

On Thursday night, the president had become a running joke after he blundered while trying to demonstrate to South Africans how to wear a cloth mask - which will be required for all people who leave their homes from next Friday.

The president had awkwardly covered the mask of his eyes, and appeared to be struggling.

On Friday, he joked with journalists that he would start a TV show where he would teach the public how to wear the mask properly.

BREAKDOWN

Western Cape - 1413 total cases - 134 new cases, 2 new deaths

Gauteng - 1281 total cases - 28 new cases

KZN - 841 total cases - 34 new cases, 2 new deaths

Eastern Cape - 480 total cases - 63 new cases

Free State - 111 total cases - 5 new cases

Limpopo - 29 total cases - 2 new cases

North West - 25 total cases - no new cases

Mpumalanga - 24 total cases - 1 new case

Northern Cape - 16 total cases - no new cases

Unallocated - 1 case

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has sent a warning that Covid-19 corruption would not be tolerated. He said the office of the Auditor-General had been tasked with ensuring that all processes regarding the R500bn economic and social relief were followed correctly.

Ramaphosa said he did not want to see any of that happening, and had approached the Auditor-General to ensure systems were in place to ensure the money was spent in the correct areas.

"We are going to keep a hawk's eye on how the money will be spent. I spoke to the Auditor-General and said we need to put in place systems on a proactive basis to prevent the abuse of resources that we are putting in place. So that money does not end up in people's pockets," he said on Friday at the Nasrec Expo Centre where he viewed a quarantine facility.

Ramaphosa said he did not want to have to deal with a request for an inquiry into missing funds when the crisis around the coronavirus was over.

"We have heard there have been stories that some of these (food parcels) have ended up in the hands of councillors. We are taking proactive steps. I do not want to hear of a commission request after, I do not want to hear of a Covid commission therefore we want to take proactive steps," he said.