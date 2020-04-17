South Africa ranks second in the world for reliable Covid-19 news

Cape Town – The spread of fake news is a crisis in itself and false Covid-19 posts on social media have caused mass panic both locally and internationally.

There has been a flood of fake news posts shared on various platforms, from WhatsApp to Facebook and Twitter, but South African lockdown regulations have made it more difficult by criminalising the disemmination of misinformation and fake or misleading news reports. Anyone caught spreading fake news is could be fined or imprisoned for up to six months.

According to Covid19 Infodemics Observatory, South Africa ranks second after Singapore for the most reliable Covid-19 related news and information.

The Infodemic risk analysis has been collected from over 100 million public messages, taking into account news reliability from URL’s pointing to reliable news sources, unverified social bots and the average amount of unverified posts per day in a country.

Heres how it works :