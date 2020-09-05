South Africa records 101 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1806 new infections

Johannesburg - Over the past 24 hours, South Africa recorded 101 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 806 new infections, Health Minister Zweli Mhkize announced on Saturday night. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 14 779, and infections to over 636 884. From the new deaths reported, 45 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 16 from Gauteng, 11 from the Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State and 10 from Western Cape. The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 783 823 with 18 123 new tests conducted since the last report. The department of health said, “We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.”

Recoveries in South Africa now stand at 561 204 which translates to a recovery rate of 88%.

Earlier on Saturday, the health minister cautioned against the country facing a second wave of the virus.

"We have been very concerned to see videos on social media of people hosting large parties and going to shebeens, taverns, and bars beyond the curfew. We urge our people to continue observing health protocols such as social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitising and washing of hands. We also caution against sharing of drinks, cigarettes, cigars, shisha pipes ('hubbly bubbly') etc. Be aware that if you do this you have directly put yourself at risk.

"While socialising and having fun, do not let your guard down and put your life and the lives of your loved ones at risk. The threat of a second wave remains very real. As we start the weekend, we wish to plead with South Africans to adhere to the curfew and not to drink excessively and irresponsibly," Mkhize said.

"We are encouraged to see some key indicators showing improvement in the state of the South African pandemic. In the world ranking of total number of cases per country, we have dropped from 5th position to 7th position," Mkhize said in a statement.

