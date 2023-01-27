Pretoria - South Africa and India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the re-introduction of cheetah to the Asian country. Albi Modise, national spokesperson for the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment said in terms of the agreement, an initial batch of 12 cheetahs are set to be flown from South Africa to India next month.

The big cats will join eight cheetahs introduced to India from Namibia in 2022. “Restoring cheetah populations is considered to be a priority for India and will have vital and far-reaching conservation consequences, which would aim to achieve a number of ecological objectives, including re-establishing the role of cheetah within their historical range in India and improving the enhancing the livelihood options and economies of the local communities,” said Modise. Following the import of the 12 cheetahs, Modise said the plan is to translocate a further 12 annually for the next eight to 10 years.

“The initiative to reintroduce cheetah to a former range State following the local extinction of this iconic species due to over hunting and loss of habitat in the last century is being carried out following the request received from the government of the Republic of India,” he added. “This multi-disciplinary international programme is being coordinated by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) in collaboration with the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), South African National Parks (SANParks), the Cheetah Range Expansion Project, and the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) in South Africa together with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).” August 15, 2022, India will be home to the world’s fastest land animal for the first time since 1952, when the indigenous population was declared extinct. Only about 7 000 cheetahs remain in the wild globally, with most of them in African savannahs. The animal is classified as a vulnerable species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list of threatened species. Graphic shows historical and current range of cheetahs. The MoU on reintroduction of cheetah to India facilitates cooperation between the parties to establish a viable and secure cheetah population in India; promotes conservation and ensures that expertise is shared and exchanged, and capacity built, to promote cheetah conservation.

“This includes human-wildlife conflict resolution, capture and translocation of wildlife and community participation in conservation in the two countries. “In terms of the MoU, the countries will collaborate and exchange best practices in large carnivore conservation through the transfer of technology, training of professionals in management, policy, and science, and to establish a bilateral custodianship arrangement for cheetah translocated between the two countries,” said Modise. He said the terms of the MoU will be reviewed every five years to ensure it remains relevant.

