South African musician and his British fiancée found dead in Vietnam

A South African musician and his British fiancée have been found dead in a holiday villa in Vietnam, local police have said. South African national Els Arno Quinton, 36 was found dead on a bed in a villa and his fiancée, Greta Marie Otteson, 33, was discovered dead by staff on a bed in another room.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple had been long-term residents at Hoi An Silverbell villa, in Hoi An town, central Nam province since July 4, 2024. Quảng Nam Provincial police said on Monday that they are investigating the death of two foreign nationals – a man and a woman at the villa in the old town Hội An. They were discovered by resort staff who arrived on Boxing Day morning to clean the property.

Otteson, from Swansea, south Wales was a social media manager, and Durban-born Quinton was a musician and live streamer. A video announcing their engagement was posted on Instagram by videography company Red Eye Studios on December 11, 2024. Friends of the pair have flooded social media with tributes, with one stating: “Greta loved Arno unconditionally and was his bedrock, giving him the freedom to do what he needed to without a faltering foundation”.

He went on to say: “There are two distinct things that are so prominent in my thoughts and that is her laugh and how much love they constantly threw at each other, regardless of who was around. “They celebrated each other there and I know they will continue doing that, wherever they are.” Police said a preliminary inspection of the bodies had found no signs of external force and that the rooms showed no sign of burglary.

Upon receiving the report, Quảng Nam Provincial Police directed relevant units and local authorities to conduct a scene investigation and external autopsies. Initial findings showed no signs of scratches or external force on the bodies. The victims' belongings and phones were untouched. Police also confirmed there were no signs of physical trauma.