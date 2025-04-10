South African rights commissions launch inquiry into justice system failures after Omotoso verdict

In response to concerns over the handling of gender-based violence (GBV) cases in South Africa, three key Chapter Nine institutions — the CRL Commission, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) — announced plans to launch inquiries into the controversial Timothy Omotoso sexual abuse case This announcement follows the acquittal of the well-known Nigerian televangelist and his co-accused on serious charges including sexual abuse, fraud, and racketeering.

The verdict ignited a firestorm of outrage across the nation. The Verdict The Eastern Cape High Court’s decision to dismiss the charges against Omotoso, who had faced accusations for eight years, has been met with widespread public condemnation. Many South Africans, particularly survivors of gender-based violence, took to social media and various platforms to express their disbelief and anger, echoing sentiments that the justice system is failing victims of GBV and other heinous crimes.

The trio of institutions stressed their commitment to investigating the systemic failures exposed by this case, particularly in how violations occur within places of worship, where many victims feel most vulnerable. The response During their joint media briefing, the three commissions shared observations from court monitoring, highlighting that the issues extend beyond a single case and reveal a systemic failure in the judicial handling of gender-based violence (GBV). They announced plans to summon judges, advocates, magistrates, and other legal professionals to participate in these commissions, aiming to foster accountability and reform.

Sihle Sibisi, a survivor of GBVF crying over the systemic failures of the South African justice system in cases of GBVF Sihle Sibisi, a survivor of GBV and the founder of the Kwanele Foundation, expressed profound sadness over the frequent acquittals of perpetrators who then continue to inflict secondary victimisation upon survivors. “It is disheartening to see that the long arm of justice and the law has been cut short,” Sibisi lamented, underscoring the need for urgent reforms. She urged institutions and the government to take significant steps to eradicate these systemic failures, including addressing the longstanding backlog of cases related to DNA evidence that often leads to crucial cases being thrown out of court. Sibisi also urged that government and social media app developers intensify efforts towards stopping secondary victimisation perpetrated through social media disguised as people practicing freedom of expression and free speech.