South African woman found dead in five-star London hotel

Durban - An investigation is under way after a South African woman was found dead at a five-star hotel in London. The Sunday Times reported that the death of businesswoman Thandeka Hlongwa, 40, was being investigated by the British coroner’s office.

Hlongwa was found dead on August 6 at the five-star The May Fair hotel, a stone’s throw away from Buckingham Palace, according to the Sunday Times. They reported that Hlongwa, a chartered accountant and director of multiple businesses ranging from mining to engineering, had been on holiday in Europe at the time of her death. Her children had also been holidaying with her, but had been with friends in Germany at the time of her death, the Sunday Times reported, adding that no foul play was suspected.

According to “Sunday Times” reports Hlongwa came from a well-known family in KwaZulu-Natal and was the former partner of mining and construction tycoon Ndavhe Mareda. Her funeral took place in September in South Africa. A source told the Sunday Times that they retained Hlongwa’s heart for tests and that her heart had not yet been returned to the family.

Last month, the body of a South African woman who died in China was brought back home. Lusanda Sixaxeni had been teaching English in China when she suddenly died. Her family had fund-raised about R400 000 to have her body repatriated.

