South Africans buying more takeaways to beat load shedding

So far in 2023, load shedding has reached an average of Stage 4, and this is negatively affecting consumer confidence, retail spending, business investments, and international perceptions. On a positive note, PwC’s latest Global Consumer Insights Survey says it appears that the South African economy is growing more resilient towards load shedding, with the recent lower-than-expected impact of power cuts on GDP being driven by the adaptability of large companies and wealthy households.

That, however, tells only part of the story, with the other part being about the millions of small businesses that have a small impact on GDP but a large impact on employment, food security, and community stability. “These small businesses are seeing production downtime, increased supply chain costs, reduced operating hours, and increased security risks due to the lights going out,” the July report, titled Key trends and insights impacting the South African consumer, states. The report explores the key trends shaping the behaviour and preferences of South African consumers as well as the transformative effects of load-shedding on retailers.

The study found that, due to the high level of load shedding this year, 40% of respondents have bought more takeaway meals and convenience foods that can be quickly reheated and prepared. This trend suggests a growing preference for ready-to-eat options during periods of power outages. Similarly, 50% have changed the type of products they purchase to those that are less reliant on electricity and last longer. Other respondent findings include: 52% purchased non-perishable foods and bought smaller pack sizes to ensure groceries do not spoil

51% sought out alternative power sources to ensure that they have electricity during load shedding

31%, predominantly younger generations, purchased more goods online since going into stores is more difficult during load shedding hours The option of shopping online more underscores the importance for retailers to enhance their online presence and cater to the needs of this expanding consumer segment, PwC states.