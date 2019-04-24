File photo: Thami Magubane/African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC on Wednesday called on South Africans to assist the rescue efforts in the various flood-affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.



"We urge ANC comrades to contact their local municipal authorities so they can form part of the disaster management teams in their areas. They should also team up with local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who are assisting flood victims," acting national spokesperson, Dakota Legoete said. At least 51 people have died in KZN as a result of the storm, mainly due to collapsed homes and mudslides.



"At a time of disasters, be they natural or human-made, it’s important that we come together as communities to assist one another," the ANC said. "It is our community spirit of Ubuntu that will ensure that as a country we overcome these challenges."

The weather services has warned that there may be more rain to come, with Cyclone Kenneth expected to hit Tanzania and Mozambique.



"We are heartened that President Ramaphosa has cut short his attendance of the emergency African Union Troika Summit in Egypt so that he can lend his considerable stature and support for the rescue and disaster management efforts being undertaken," said Legoete.

Ramaphosa, who was touring the storm-ravaged areas on Wednesday, had sent his condolences to those who had lost loved ones.

"We call on all residents in flood-affected areas to ensure that they keep safe and are cautious in this period. They should try not to walk, swim, or drive through flood waters, stay off bridges over fast-moving waters. Please take instruction from local authorities and evacuate if requested to do so," added Legoete.

Chatsworth, Malvern and Umlazi, south of Durban, were particularly badly affected. The South Coast was also hard hit by secondary rain.

