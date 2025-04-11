South Africa's 1 650 healthcare worker recruitment plan sparks mixed union reactions

The announcement this week by the National Health Council regarding the approval to recruit 1 200 doctors, 200 nurses, and 250 healthcare professionals was met with a mix of optimism and concern by South African unions. Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi, alongside provincial MECs among others in the council, revealed the recruitment plans in a statement on Thursday, emphasising the need to tackle the chronic shortages plaguing the public healthcare system that were exacerbated by a decade of budgetary constraints.

This comes after a new budget of R941.5 billion over the medium-term for the health sector was presented by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana last month. The council stated that the Human Resources Units will soon commence with recruitment processes once all logistics have been finalised. This follows a series of marches and pickets by unemployed doctors and nurses.

Nobuhle Makhanya, 27, an unemployed doctor from KwaZulu-Natal, who started looking for employment in September last year while completing her community service, said the announcement is great news. Makhanya expressed a sense of accomplishment especially after the numerous marches for unemployed doctors held not only in KZN but also in provinces like the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. “It does feel like a success. I think it is a good indication that our efforts with all the marches and the engagements with the different departments on a provincial and national level have not been in vain and our demands have been heard and addressed,” she said.

She is hopeful that the provinces will advertise the positions as promised, and that these advertised positions will accurately reflect the needs of each province. Furthermore, Makhanya said she hopes that a sufficient number of doctors will be hired to meet the needs of the public healthcare system. “We do hope and trust that these new posts will help relieve the pressure in the public healthcare system. We hope that it contributes to improving the standard of care and the quality of care within the public healthcare sector,” said Makhanya.

She further expressed hope that in the future, doctors will not have to resort to protests or demonstrations to secure employment and that pleading with the government for jobs will not become the norm. “I do hope that talks will still be happening and that there are long-term and sustainable solutions to this issue. I hope that the next group of doctors who are completing their community service do not find themselves in the same situation that we found ourselves in,” she said. Makhanya stated that she is eager to start applying for positions. “We have been saying that we want to be a part of the system and help out even the deepest rural areas so I will be applying anywhere and everywhere.”

The Public Servants Association (PSA), the South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu), and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) all welcomed the announcement. The PSA commended the Department of Health for its decisive action to bolster the healthcare workforce with the absorption of 1 650 new medical personnel following a R1.780 billion budget boost. The union said the move will enhance the capacity and efficiency of healthcare services across the country.

“The PSA recognises the critical importance of this investment in addressing the growing demands on our healthcare system. The addition of skilled medical professionals will significantly improve patient care, reduce waiting times, and ensure that healthcare facilities are better equipped to handle emergencies and routine medical needs.” The PSA acknowledged the department's plan to recruit 1 200 doctors, 200 nurses, and 250 healthcare workers but expressed concern that the projected number would be insufficient. “It was estimated two years ago that the department needed to employ more than 10 000 employees to meet the needs of growing communities.”

In spite of this, the PSA said this move will alleviate the burden already experienced by those staff members who are expected to provide much-needed service. “The PSA believes that this move will not only enhance the quality of healthcare services but also provide much-needed employment opportunities for medical graduates and professionals. This initiative is expected to alleviate some of the pressures faced by overworked healthcare staff, thereby improving their working conditions and overall job satisfaction.” Samatu said this initiative is a step towards addressing the immediate needs of the healthcare system.

Samatu general secretary Dr Cedric Sihlangu said the union also acknowledges the unwavering dedication displayed by fellow doctors who have retained their ambition to serve the vulnerable communities. “Samatu has been vocal about the rising unemployment of doctors and the need for the department to address this issue, especially given the shortages of doctors experienced in public hospitals, which have led to an alarming doctor-to-patient ratio in the public healthcare facilities,” he said. Sihlangu said Samatu recognises the immense value that the 1 200 doctors that will be appointed will bring to the fraternity, leading to the cutting of long waiting periods for patients, and advancing the readiness of implementing the National Health Insurance.

He said this announcement represents not just an employment opportunity for doctors, but a testament to the fruitful collaboration between the Ministry of Health and advocacy groups. “Samatu commends the Minister of Health and the Department of Health for demonstrating astute leadership and an approach that showcases an understanding of the realities facing our healthcare practitioners and the communities that utilise public healthcare services,” he said. Samatu called on the Health Ministry to make sure that the provincial departments use the allocated budgets for this initiative solely for the intended purpose and to further ensure that these departments expedite the processes of employing doctors.

Cosatu said this move speaks directly to the cries of professionals in this crucial public service sector. “Cosatu applauds Minister Motsoaledi for taking bold steps towards readying the public health system for the eventual implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).” However, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said the union is disappointed and outraged regarding the recruitment of just 200 nurses into the public healthcare system.

“In the face of a nationwide crisis of nurse shortages, this announcement is not only shockingly inadequate but downright insulting to the nursing fraternity.” Denosa said this is a “token gesture” coming after repeated calls for urgent and large-scale investment into nursing human resources. “It is a slap in the face to the thousands of nurses who are already stretched beyond capacity. It is an affront to those working under impossible conditions, often without rest, proper compensation, or adequate support.”

According to Denosa, the Free State faces a 28% vacancy rate, and similar figures are reflected in other provinces such as the Eastern Cape. “National projections estimate that South Africa could be short by over 100 000 nurses by 2030 if urgent interventions are not made.” The nurses' union said these shortages compromise patient care with fewer nurses caring for more patients, increasing the risk of complications, and mortality.