South Africa's Boxing Day forecast: Wet weather continues

Wet weather conditions are expected to continue over most of South Africa on Boxing Day and into the weekend, although the storm outlook for this period appears less severe. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued just one Yellow Level 2 warning for December 26, with severe thunderstorms, hail, excessive lightning, and localised flooding possible for the central parts of the Eastern Cape as well as central and south-eastern regions of the Northern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions persist for most parts of the Western Cape, as well as western parts of the Northern Cape and north-western zones of the Eastern Cape. Hot and dry weather is expected to continue in the Western Cape, particularly the extreme south-western parts, with temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius in Cape Town on Thursday, before cooling down to a maximum of 23 degrees on Friday, amid partly cloudy conditions. Warm temperatures are expected across most of South Africa on Thursday. Picture: SAWS Those in Gauteng can expect warm and partly cloudy conditions, with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees and isolated showers and thundershowers, the SAWS predicts.

The Mpumalanga Highveld can expect similar conditions, although it will be hot over the Lowveld. Limpopo will see morning drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with a high of 27 degrees in Polokwane. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in this region, as well as the North West, Eastern Cape and the Free State. A high temperature of 31 degrees is predicted for Bloemfontein.

The Eastern Cape will be extremely hot in places, with a strong easterly wind along the coastal regions. Expect temperatures of 29 degrees in East London and 28 degrees in Gqeberha. Widespread rainfall is expected on Thursday. Picture: SAWS Moving towards the weekend, most of Eastern South Africa has a 60% chance of rain and thundershowers forecast, with a small chance of rain in the Western Cape and Northern Cape. Saturday will see the rainfall pattern shift further eastward, with a 60% chance of showers over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Kwa-Zulu Natal and the eastern parts of the North West and Free State.