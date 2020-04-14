South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases jump to 2 415

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced an increase of 143 new cases, taking South Africa's tally of confirmed cases to 2 415 from 2 272 on Monday.

Mkhize said the country had now undertaken more than 87 000 tests.

He said the Gauteng province remained the province with the leading number of cases at over 900, with the Western Cape at over 600 cases and KwaZulu-Natal, just under 500.





On Monday night, Professor Karim had highlighted Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, as the country's Covid-19 hotspots.





Provincial Breakdown





Gauteng 909

Western Cape 643

KZN 489

Eastern Cape 174

Free State 98

Limpopo 24

Mpumalanga 22

North West 22

Northern Cape 16

Unallocated 18





The country's death tally stands at 27.





On Monday afternoon, Mkhize confirmed a 68-year-old man from the Western Cape and a 57-year-old man from Gauteng were the latest fatalities, taking the death toll to 27.