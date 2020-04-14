South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases jump to 2415
While the Western Cape patient had a history of underlying health problems, Mkhize said the Gauteng patient was a cause for concern as there was no history of underlying health problems.
Mkhize said more than 4 000 people have been referred for testing as a result of the widespread screening process tking place across the country. A team of 10 654 tracers are tasked with tracking the contacts of confirmed cases and ensuring that they are tested.
He said the massive increase in the number of tests conducted is due to the mass roll-out programme which got of the ground across the country last week.
Globally, there have been more than 1.9m people who have tested positive for Covid-19. There have been just over 120 000 deaths and close to 460 000 recoveries.IOL
