South Africa’s Covid-19 cases jump to 17 200, death toll now at 312

Durban - South Africa now has over 17 000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and 26 more deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday night.

There has also been an increase of recoveries, which now stand at 7 960.

"Sadly, Northern Cape has reported its first death," he said.

Mkhize said there were 767 new infections, taking the total cases to 17 200, while there were also 26 more deaths, taking the death toll to 312.

The country is currently in Day 54 of its national lockdown which was instituted to curb the spread of the virus.

Last Friday, South Africa eased into level 4 of the national lockdown and allowed just over one million workers to return to work, after instituting the strict level 5 lockdown for 35 days.

In easing into level 4 of the lockdown, the wearing of cloth masks became compulsory for all who were in public. Shops are refusing to serve those who do not cover their faces.