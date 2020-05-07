South Africa’s Covid-19 cases jump to 8232, death toll now at 161

Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 8200 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and 8 more deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday night.

Mkhize said there were 424 new infections, taking the total cases to 8232, while there were also 8 more deaths, taking the death toll to 161.

The minister said the deaths came from the Western Cape and KZN - with 6 and 2 deaths respectively.

The country is currently in Day 42 of its national lockdown which was instituted to curb the spread of the virus.

Last Friday, South Africa eased into level 4 of the national lockdown and allowed just over one million workers to return to work, after instituting the strict level 5 lockdown for 35 days.

In easing into level 4 of the lockdown, the wearing of cloth masks became compulsory for all who were in public. Shops are refusing to serve those who do not cover their faces.

On the last week of the level 5 lockdown, South Africa saw 1 694 new infections - between April 24 and April 30.

In the same period, there were 24 Covid-19 related deaths.

And as the country entered into the level 4 lockdown, the cases have not slowed, with 2585 cases and 58 deaths recorded in just 7 days between May 1 and May 7.

Mkhize said 292 000 people had now been tested for the virus, with the last 12 700 tests conducted over the last 24 hours.

LATEST BREAKDOWN



New Deaths New Cases Total Cases Total Deaths South Africa 8 424 8232 161 Western Cape 6 234 3994 79 Gauteng 0 84 1720 15 KZN 2 15 1204 40 Eastern Cape 0 80 929 18 Free State 0 4 134 6 Mpumalanga 0 2 59 0 Limpopo 0 1 41 3 North West 0 3 40 0 Northern Cape 0 1 27 0

Mkhize said he would be accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa on a visit to the Western Cape as they were concerned about the speed of the spread of the virus in the province. He said there were cluster cases in the province. He said they would provide support to the province.

Meanwhile, 56 people who travelled back home to the Eastern Cape from the Western Cape have tested positive for Covid-19, Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said on Thursday.

Officials were now tracing the infected persons.

The MEC said more than 2000 people who had travelled from the Western Cape had been tested, while almost 30 000 people from more than 9500 vehicles had been screened.

“We understand that inter-provincial travelling is allowed but having so many people who have tested positive for Covid-19 coming to the Eastern Cape undermines the good work that we have been doing and continue doing,” said Gomba.

“Why the 56 people were not tested in the Western Cape is beyond me. We need all provinces to work together in containing the spread of this virus,” she said.