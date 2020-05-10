South Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 10 000 mark, deaths increase to 194

Durban - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has surpassed the 10 000 mark with a total of 10 015 cases being reported on Sunday.

This is an increase of 595 new cases compared to Saturday's numbers.

According to the Health Ministry, there are also eight new deaths bringing the total Covid-19 fatality count in SA to 194.

"We note with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases. A total of 341 336 tests have been conducted to date with 17 257 tests done relative to the last report. This is a record high for a 24 hour cycle of testing," said National Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

"Regrettably, we report eight more Covid-19 related deaths: 3 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 194 We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients. We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries which was 4173 as at 9 May 2020," Mkhize said.