South Africa's Covid-19 cases surge to 3953, with 10 more deaths

Johannesburg - South Africa now has 3 953 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 10 new deaths, taking the death toll to 75, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Thursday.

This is an increase of 318 new infections from Wednesday, the highest single jump since the virus entered South Africa’s shores in March. The total number of deaths from the virus now also stands at 75.

The minister said over 143 000 tests had been conducted nationwide, with over 54 000 tests being conducted in the public sector.

South Africa is currently on Day 28 of its lockdown which is expected to come to an end at the end of April, but President Cyril Ramaphosa could still yet extend the lockdown longer if he deems it fit do so. He is expected to take advice from several stakeholders ahead of making the decision.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Thursday night. The Presidency has yet to reveal what time the president will speak.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape had the most new cases with 200 out of the new 318 cases. The Western Cape province also had 6 deaths out of the 10 recorded on Thursday. This means that the Western Cape province now has the most deaths in the country, with 28, as well as the most cases, with 1 279.

Gauteng has the second most cases with 1 252, but KwaZulu-Natal has the second most deaths with 27 Covid-19 related deaths. KZN will also be concerned, registering 49 new cases and two more deaths.

Another province on the up was the Eastern Cape after it registered 40 new cases and a single death on Thursday. This means a total of six people have died in that province, with a total of 417 cases.

Gauteng has 8 deaths in total, with the latest recorded on Thursday.

LATEST BREAKDOWN Western Cape - 1279 total cases - 200 new cases - 28 deaths, including 6 new deaths - 236 recoveries Gauteng - 1252 total cases - 28 new cases - 8 deaths, including 1 new death - 843 recoveries KZN - 758 total cases - 49 new cases - 27 deaths, including 2 new deaths - 241 recoveries Eastern Cape - 417 cases - 40 new cases - 6 deaths, including 1 new death - 19 recoveries Free State - 106 total cases - no new cases - 5 deaths - 76 recoveries Limpopo - 27 total cases - no new cases - 1 death - 24 recoveries North West - 25 total cases - 1 new cases - 0 deaths - 13 recoveries Mpumalanga - 23 total cases - no new cases - 0 deaths - 15 recoveries Northern Cape - 16 total cases - no new cases - 0 deaths - 6 recoveries Unallocated 1