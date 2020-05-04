South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surge to 7220, with 7 more deaths

Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 7000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and 7 more deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night.

Mkhize said there were 437 new infections, taking the total cases to 7220. There were also 7 more deaths, taking the death toll to 138, with the Western Cape recording the most cases, at 3362, and the most deaths, at 64.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry confirmed 447 new cases of the virus, the highest tally in a single day since the Covid-19 entered South Africa's shores. And on Monday, South Africa recorded 437 new cases - the second highest daily increase.

The third highest increase in South Africa was recorded on Saturday, with 385 infections confirmed.

Effectively, this means that in just three consecutive days, South Africa has had 1 269 new infections.

The country is currently in Day 39 of its national lockdown which was instituted to curb the spread of the virus.

Last Friday, South Africa eased into level 4 of the national lockdown and allowed just over one million workers to return to work, after instituting the strict level 5 lockdown for 35 days.

In easing into level 4 of the lockdown, the wearing of cloth masks became compulsory for all who were in public. Shops are refusing to serve those who do not cover their faces.

On the last week of the level 5 lockdown, South Africa saw 1 694 new infections - between April 24 and April 30.

In the same period, there were 24 Covid-19 related deaths.

And as the country entered into the level 4 lockdown, the cases have not slowed, with 1573 cases and 35 deaths recorded in just four days between May 1 and May 4 (today).

LATEST BREAKDOWN

Western Cape - 3362 cases, 64 deaths

Gauteng - 1661 cases, 14 deaths