South Africa’s youth are being left behind, warns Herman Mashaba

South Africans cannot claim to honour their heritage if they continue to turn a blind eye on the violence and fear that so many women and children face daily, says ActionSA President Herman Mashaba. In a statement released on the September 24 Heritage Day public holiday, the opposition party leader and former Johannesburg Mayor also highlighted the importance of improving South Africa’s education system.

“Our youth are being left behind. We have a generation of young people who are desperate for opportunities and a generally enabling environment for self-actualisation, but our education system is failing them,” Mashaba said. “It is a national disgrace that so many of our children leave school unable to read for meaning. The promise of freedom means nothing if it does not include the ability to access a quality education. Our youth deserve better, and we owe it to them to craft an education system that prepares them for the future.” The party leader also expressed grave concern about the BELA Bill, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on September 13.

“By allowing politicians to determine what language our children will learn in, despite their cultural background, this government is undermining the very freedom we fought so hard to achieve. Language is not just a tool for communication, and certainly not for political game playing – it is part of who we are, each one of us,” Mashaba added. Earlier in September, ActionSA said it would consider legal action against the bill if it were signed into law. Issues that threaten the fabric of our society Mashaba said Heritage Day should remind us of the responsibility that we all share in building a society that works for everyone.

“Our struggle for freedom was not in vain. We fought to live in a country where everyone - regardless of race, gender, or other backgrounds - can walk tall, free from fear and discrimination, judged only by the content of their character. “Yet, in 2024, we are still grappling with issues that threaten the very fabric of our society. The safety of our women and children remains in jeopardy. This is unacceptable.” Mashaba said heritage was not just about our past, but also the legacy that we leave behind each year that passes, and taking ownership of our present to build a future that is worthy of the sacrifices made by those who came before us.