Spirituality can be used to deal with mental illness

As we come to the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, experts have been calling for collaboration between psychiatrists and spiritual and traditional leaders to tackle this matter. Speaking exclusively with Newzroom Afrika, Dr Gagu Matsebula, a member of the SA Society of Psychiatrists, said he believed there was a growing awareness on the part of both psychiatrists and traditional healers that spirituality and mental health were linked.

"When we talk about an entity or group of entities as complex as mental illness and health, there has to be an understanding that the treatment doesn't just involve the provision of medication, but also involves psycho-social services.“ "This is where our healers come into play. They provide a very important role in terms of offering different forms of counselling and social support. So the collaboration between the two is very necessary, and that is where we can actually get the optimum outcome for our patients," Matsebula said. He added: “Unfortunately, there are historical reasons that could lead to people not feeling comfortable or hiding the fact that they are consulting spiritual healers, and the solution to that is to have open relationships with one's patients.

“Patients should feel comfortable asking their doctors, and not just their psychiatrists, to give them suggestions about treatment. At that point, the practitioner should have a discussion with the patient about what is going on, and certain things to look out for.” Matsebula emphasised that, if psychiatrists identified their limitations and found out what the patient was dealing with, they could talk to the patient and the patient's family about possible alternative therapies. A traditional healer, Zikho Esethu Zatu, said with regard to traditional medicine and spiritual healers that they also help or channel people to understand that everything is about spiritual being, and not everything is about being, and not everything that happens mentally is about spiritual attacks.