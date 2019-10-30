Sponsorship enables SABC to broadcast Rugby World Cup final, play-off on radio stations too









File photo: AP Photo. A sponsorship deal with Heineken will allow the SABC to broadcast the Rugby World Cup final match between SA and England live across 11 SABC radio stations as well as on television. Earlier this week, the broadcaster announced that, following an agreement with pay-channel Supersport, who owns the broadcasting rights to the 4-yearly rugby showcase, Saturday's highly-anticipated clash would be broadcast on SABC 2. Additionally, the SABC will also broadcast the third-place play-off match between semi-final losers New Zealand’s All Blacks and Wales that will be played on Friday November 1. The SABC announced Heineken as the official sponsor of the broadcast, and a partner in bringing the historic final match to the broader South African public. The radio stations which will broadcast the match are: RSG; Radio 2000; Ukhozi FM; Umhlobo Wenene FM; Thobela FM; Motsweding FM; Lesedi FM; Ikwekwezi FM; Ligwalagwala FM; Phalaphala FM and Munghana Lonene FM, with live updates on SAFM.

SABC group chief executive officer (GCEO) Madoda Mxakwe said “This partnership solidifies our continuous efforts to build and maintain mutually benefiting collaborations with various stakeholders in the interest of serving the South African public diligently. We are pleased that Heineken came on board as a sponsor and partner in ensuring that our audiences enjoy the most anticipated match of the Rugby World Cup on SABC radio and television platforms.

"The SABC looks forward to more fruitful partnerships, as we fulfil our public service mandate.”

Adding to this was Heineken's director of corporate affairs Millicent Maroga, who said, “at Heineken, we believe that everyone, whether they are a rugby fan or not, has the right to cheer their country on in Rugby’s ultimate showpiece.

"As an official worldwide partner to the tournament, we heard South Africa’s call and have thus entered into a partnership with the SABC to ensure the match can be broadcast, free to air, to every home in South Africa. We are immensely excited to give the country this opportunity and urge all of South Africa to join #TeamHeineken in witnessing history, together with our national broadcaster.”



Fans can watch a live build-up to the third place playoff and Rugby World Cup final on SABC 2 from 10am on Friday and Saturday respectively with the matches kicking off at 11:00.