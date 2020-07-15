Stage 1 and 2 load shedding on Thursday, says Eskom

Durban – Eskom will implement stage 1 load shedding from 9am to 2pm on Thursday, then move to stage 2 until 10pm, it said on Wednesday night. "Due to the much colder weather, demand for electricity has significantly increased this afternoon. It is currently more than 2 000MW higher than yesterday, and we forecast that evening peak demand will still be much higher. "This was already the highest demand so far this year at more than 33 000MW. This, together with generation units that have suffered breakdowns, is putting severe strain on the system. "Eskom is working hard to return these generation units to service to help reduce the strain on the system," said the power utility. It urged the public to assist by switching off heating appliances, geysers and other appliances.

As for Wednesday, Eskom said that stage 2 load shedding would continue until 10pm, and would then be suspended for the night.

"Eskom teams this afternoon managed to return one generation unit to service at the Tutuka power station. This, however, was countered by a generation unit each at the Medupi and Kusile power stations tripping, contributing to the constrained capacity.

"This adds to one delayed generation unit at the Tutuka and one at Kendal. Eskom teams are working hard to return these generation units to service."

The embattled utility said it assured the public that the implementation of load shedding was a last resort in order to protect the national grid. It said it would communicate any significant changes to the supply situation.

