Stage 1 load shedding back from 5pm until 8pm

CAPE Town: Stage 1 load shedding would resume from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday, Eskom said. “A number of additional generation units are expected to return to service during the weekend,” the power utility said in a statement on Friday.

“However, in order to continue to replenish the emergency reserves, it is still necessary to implement stage 1 load shedding, between 5pm and 8pm, on Saturday and Sunday,” said Eskom. In a statement on Friday, Eskom suspended load shedding but warned that stage 1 would be implemented over the weekend. It said that supply constraints had eased. “This is due to four generation units that have returned to service, as well as the improved weather conditions contributing to lower demand,” Eskom said.

“Sufficient progress has been made in replenishing the emergency generation reserves to allow us to lift the load shedding earlier than initially planned,” added Eskom. Reminder that #Loadshedding #Stage1 commences at 17:00 until 20:00 today https://t.co/vobEQkvmTF — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 12, 2021 Eskom reminded South Africans that capacity constraints would continue for the foreseeable future, urging people to reduce their use of electricity, especially between 5pm and 10pm, when the demand is the highest. “The supply outlook for the coming week is expected to improve as additional generation units are planned to return to service. Eskom will promptly inform the public should there be any significant changes,” Eskom said.