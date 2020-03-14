Stage 1 load shedding to be suspended from 11pm, says Eskom

Johannesburg - Stage one load shedding will be suspended from 11pm on Saturday night until 7am on Sunday morning, Eskom said.

Eskom would again resume implementing stage one load shedding throughout the day on Sunday.

The much improved generation system performance, coupled with low weekend demand, had allowed for gradual reduction from stage four load shedding early in the week, the state owned power utility said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Koeberg unit one had been safely synchronised onto the grid, which had helped increase generation capacity and ease the scale of load shedding. The generation unit would ramp up to full capacity over the next few days, in line with good operating procedure. Eskom was making good progress in restoring the emergency reserves to meet demand for the coming week.

"Unplanned breakdowns" or outages were at 11,041 MW as at 4.50pm on Saturday afternoon and planned maintenance outages were at 5547 MW.