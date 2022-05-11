Stage 2 load shedding announced from 5pm

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has announced it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm until 10pm tonight due to the failure of three generation units. It said a shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak requires it.

“This morning two generation units at Hendrina Power Station and one at Matimba Power Station were taken offline for repairs. “One generation unit at Arnot Power Station was returned to service. “A generation unit each at Kusile and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service this afternoon,” Eskom said.

The power utility said it currently has 2 329MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 988MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. South Africans are set for a bleak winter as Eskom said this season change will see an increase in demand in capacity. “The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to capacity constraints throughout this period, particularly during the evening and morning peaks. Unfortunately, this would generally require the implementation of load shedding during the evening peaks

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid,” the power utility said. It has also urged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly between 5am and 9am, and 4pm and 10pm. [email protected]

