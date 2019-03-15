Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Stage 2 load shedding is set to continue until Sunday, March 17, 2019, Eskom confirmed on Friday. Eskom said this was due to a shortage of generation capacity owing to plant breakdowns and the need to manage its diesel and water resources.

"The management of the diesel and water resources is essential to ensure that the impact of the potential stage of load shedding in the week ahead can be reduced.

"The system outlook for next week further indicates a high risk and that up to Stage 2 loadshedding may be implemented until the middle of next week.

Eskom is currently implementing Stage 2 load shedding and this is likely to continue until 11pm.

Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

The power utility added that it regretted the inconvenience this will cause and appealed to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period.

"Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand," the utility said.

Eskom customers can check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website (loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or through the customer contact centre on 0860037566.