JOHANNESBURG - Stage two load shedding is currently being implemented and will continue until 11pm on Saturday night, state-owned power utility Eskom said. This was as a result of a shortage of capacity because of a number of generating units still out of service due to breakdowns, Eskom said in a statement.

"Load shedding is required all day today [Saturday] to cater for further trips and to create capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes. Eskom will communicate if there is a change in the system during the day.

"We have made some progress in reducing the unplanned breakdowns from above 12,000MW yesterday [Friday] to 11,000MW as at 07:00 this morning [Saturday].

"There is also an improvement in managing coal handling with regard to wet coal, with only one station experiencing coal-handling problems, as a result of the incessant rains. We continue to utilise diesel and water resources at our open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes respectively to supplement capacity."