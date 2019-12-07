If you use candles, make sure they are on a stable surface and secured. Picture: Raw Pixel

JOHANNESBURG - Stage two load shedding is currently being implemented and will continue until 11pm on Saturday night, state-owned power utility Eskom said.

This was as a result of a shortage of capacity because of a number of generating units still out of service due to breakdowns, Eskom said in a statement.

"Load shedding is required all day today [Saturday] to cater for further trips and to create capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes. Eskom will communicate if there is a change in the system during the day.

"We have made some progress in reducing the unplanned breakdowns from above 12,000MW yesterday [Friday] to 11,000MW as at 07:00 this morning [Saturday].

"There is also an improvement in managing coal handling with regard to wet coal, with only one station experiencing coal-handling problems, as a result of the incessant rains. We continue to utilise diesel and water resources at our open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes respectively to supplement capacity."

Eskom again asked customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort could help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding. "As we are experiencing rainy and cooler weather conditions in some parts of the country, we ask that you use efficient heating to keep warm and switch off your geysers over peak periods."

