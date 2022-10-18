Stage 4 load shedding to continue until Wednesday

Eskom has announced that stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until midnight, thereafter stage 2 will be implemented until 5am on Wednesday. Initially, on Tuesday morning, the power utility announced that it had implemented stage 4 load shedding.

Eskom said that stage 3 load shedding would resume at 4pm until midnight on Wednesday and be repeated on Thursday. "Stage 2 will then be implemented from 16:00 until midnight on Friday. Eskom will publish a further update on Friday afternoon, or as soon as any further significant changes occur,“ the statement read. Eskom further communicated that since Monday morning a unit each at Duvha, Medupi as well as three units at Kendal power stations had returned to service.

“A generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and Kusile power stations remain out of service following breakdowns in the past 24 hours. “We currently have 5 106MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 576MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.” Eskom emphasised that load shedding was implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.

