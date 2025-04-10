Stats SA warns against misinformation threatening data collection efforts

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has urged citizens against the sharing of misinformation which now poses a significant threat to Statistical Value Chain (SVC) data-gathering methods after a picture circulated erroneously linking an official to criminal activity. Field operations had to be stopped in some provinces to ensure the safety of staff.

Stats SA said they are aware of the fake post and fake allegations regarding the official which has hampered its data collection activities. It assured the public that it is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity in its operations. “Photos of a Stats SA fieldworker, his official Stats SA ID, and the Stats SA branded vehicle he uses to conduct official business, was circulated by a ward councillor to the community of Mamelodi to inform them that the fieldworker would be in the area and to encourage the community’s cooperation and participation. This information was then erroneously linked to criminal activity in the area, the misinformation went viral and was circulated in provinces outside of Gauteng.

“False information of this nature poses a significant threat to our SVC, and the speed at which it has spread across the country is deeply concerning. It has the potential to severely disrupt – and in some instances is already affecting - our field operations. Fieldwork operations have been halted in some provinces to ensure the safety of the national statistics office field staff,” a statement read. The public has been encouraged to verify the identity of any fieldworker they encounter and if there are doubts or suspicions, to immediately report the matter to their offices or to the nearest police station. Stats SA has made efforts to ensure that its field staff are identifiable. These include issuing staff with Stats SA ID cards; branded clothing; branded vehicles; and ensuring that independent verification of the legitimacy of the person at your door can be done on the fieldworker verification portal. Visit the StatsSa site to verify the identity of a field worker, or call the toll-free number 0800 110 248.