Stokvel groups are warned to be vigilant at this time of the year as they become one of the biggest targets for criminals

Johannesburg – The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has warned members of stokvel social clubs to be extra cautious and vigilant when withdrawing money for distribution as they become one of the biggest targets for criminals during this time of the year. Sabric CEO, Kalyani Pillay said “Criminals are more likely to target members as the festive season approaches, as they know that they are being paid out for the holidays. In addition, criminals also know that people are winding down, and may not be as careful when carrying large amounts of cash.”

According to incidents reported to Sabric between 2014 and December 2017, 53 stokvel robbery incidents were reported, with 77% of incidents occurring during the festive season. “It is distressing that bank clients, who are the victims of stokvel robberies, are often injured or even killed during these incidents, which is why we urge them to find safer ways to transact, such as internet transfers or mobile banking, instead of carrying large amounts of cash,” said Pillay. One of the more recent incidents occurred earlier this week when a stokvel group that had gathered at the premises of one of their members in Tshware village, Ga-Mamabolo, was accosted by two armed men and robbed of R60 000 cash, which they had gathered to share.

Kalyani has also urged bank clients to be vigilant and to pay attention to their surroundings. She shared the following tips to ensure that clients can protect themselves and their cash. * Refrain from making cash deposits of club members’ contributions on high-risk days (eg the Monday after month end). * Ensure persons depositing club cash contributions or making withdrawals are accompanied by another club member.

* A stokvel savings club or burial society can arrange for members to deposit cash directly into the club’s account instead of collecting cash contributions. * Arrange for the club’s pay-out to be electronically transferred into each club member’s personal account, or accounts of their choice. Tips for individuals

* Carry as little cash as possible. * Pay accounts electronically (consult your bank to find out about other available options). * Make use of cell phone banking or internet transfers or ATMs to do your banking.

* Never make your bank visits public, even to people close to you. Tips for businesses * Vary the days and times on which you deposit cash.

* Never make your bank visits public, even to people close to you. * Do not openly display the money you are depositing while you are standing in the bank queue. * Avoid carrying moneybags, briefcases or openly displaying your deposit receipt book.

* It is advisable to identify another branch nearby you that you can visit to ensure that your banking pattern is not easily recognisable or detected. * If the amount of cash you are regularly depositing is increasing as your business grows, consider using the services of a cash management company. * Refrain from giving wages to your contract or casual labourers in full view of the public; rather make use of wage accounts that can be provided by your bank.