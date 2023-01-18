Stop giving money and incentives to self-appointed traffic controllers, says JMPD

Pretoria - The indefinite load shedding unleashed by Eskom has resulted in massive traffic gridlocks due to non-operational traffic lights and a booming opportunity for homeless people standing in as self-appointed traffic controllers. As an incentive, appreciative motorists often hoot, bring parcels of food or dish out money for the traffic controllers, a trend which has resulted in more beggars taking up the role.

Story continues below Advertisement

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) discouraged motorists from giving out incentives to people controlling traffic, adding that, at times, the beggars may damage the infrastructure to induce the incentives. “The challenge with unauthorised people controlling traffic is that if an accident can happen, the city will not be liable for any damages incurred. The city can only be liable if traffic is controlled by JMPD officers or authorised officials,” its spokesperson Xolani Fihla told IOL. “We discourage motorists from giving unauthorised people money as an incentive to control traffic. This encourages them to continue, and even go to the extent of tampering with traffic lights and traffic lights controller boxes to make money.”

He said the voluntary traffic controllers are taking a serious risk of being run over by vehicles. “We urge motorists to adhere to and obey the rules of the road at all times, and where there are no points people, please treat those intersections as compulsory stops,” said Fihla. “We also encourage members of the public to report any issues about traffic lights‚ cable theft‚ flooding‚ vandalism‚ accidents‚ broken-down vehicles, traffic violations, areas where traffic is gridlocked, and where unauthorised people are controlling traffic, by calling the City of Johannesburg's emergency number 011 375 5911, the JMPD emergency number 011 758 9624.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The City of Johannesburg is experiencing a high number of vandalism of traffic lights and cable theft. Fihla said the majority of traffic lights are either not functioning or malfunctioning. “Load shedding and rotational blackouts also contribute to traffic lights not working, and this has led to heavy traffic congestion during peak hour periods in the morning and afternoon,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Taking a step forward in alleviating traffic congestion during peak hours, a directive was issued that all JMPD officers must take up point duty during these periods between 6am to 9am and from 3pm until 6pm.” “JMPD officers have various responsibilities ranging from crime prevention, by-law enforcement, attending to protests, and life-threatening and non-life-threatening emergencies within the city. “Officers can not be at every corner and every intersection, so with the assistance of Traffic Free Flow sponsored by Outsurance main arterials, heavily congested and major routes are prioritised.