‘Stranger Things’ gets stranger: Did you know Eleven’s biological mum was a Paralympian?

Durban - “Stranger Things” just got a whole lot stranger. With fans around the world eagerly waiting for the release of “Stranger Things” season 4 – Volume 2 on Friday, investigations into the series and its cast revealed that Aimee Mullins, who plays Eleven’s mum, was a former Paralympian.

Eleven, who is played by Millie Bobby Brown, is estranged from her biological mum on the show, whose name is Terry Ives. Ives is a deranged woman stuck in a loop of memories after suffering mental trauma at the hands of Doctor Brenner from the Hawkins Lab after trying to expose them. Ives alleged that her daughter Jane (Eleven) was kidnapped by people from Hawkins and used for experiments but nobody believed her.

Although her role was brief, she played a pivotal part in developing El’s character on the show and provided context as to what memories drive her powers. The 46-year-old from Pennsylvania, US, was born with a medical condition called fibular hemimelia and had to have both her legs amputated. She competed in the 1996 Paralympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, in the US and took part in the 100m sprint as well as the long jump event.

The Paralympic Games shared a post about Mullins on Friday as fans around the world waited on tenterhooks for the release of what is said to be the most explosive episodes yet. “Stranger Things x Paralympics crossover! Aimee Mullins competed at the Paralympic Games in Atlanta 1996 in 100m and long jump. Mullins, a public speaker and actor, plays the role of Terry Ives (Eleven’s mother),” the Paralympic Games said. In addition to landing a role on one of the biggest series to hit Netflix, Mullins has also found success in athletics, modelling and public speaking.

