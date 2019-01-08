We want to show Sibanye Stillwater that we mean business - Mathunjwa
Amcu vowed to continue with its protected strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations until its demands are met, and mulled a secondary strike.8 January 2019 | Politics
Unisa has responded to the demands made by Sasco after the student body threatened to embark on a strike at the institution's Sunnyside campus in Pretoria.7 January 2019 | Universities
The drivers of City to City buses will resume work on Thursday following a strike by long distance bus drivers that left hundreds of travellers stranded.20 December 2018 | South Africa
Amcu has retaliated against Sibanye saying that the miner had resorted to further "underhanded tactics" in an effort to discredit its protected strike.13 December 2018 | South Africa
The HPCSA on Wednesday said employees and unions had been consulted about the restructuring.28 November 2018 | Gauteng
The IFP on Wednesday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently intervene in the ongoing mortuary strike in KwaZulu-Natal.28 November 2018 | KwaZulu-Natal
Pharmaceutical group Dis-Chem Pharmacies on Tuesday condemned violence that broke out at some of its stores and distribution centres.20 November 2018 | South Africa
Commuters are advised that the MyCiTi service is still not operating according to schedule due to some bus drivers participating in the ongoing unprotected strike29 October 2018 | Cape Argus
Numsa at Scaw Metals in Germiston, Gauteng, on Monday went on strike after one of the company's shareholders allegedly physically assaulted a worker.22 October 2018 | Gauteng
The City of Cape Town has advised commuters to make alternative transport arrangements after disruptions to the MyCiTi bus service due to a strike.15 October 2018 | Western Cape
At least 10 000 members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are gearing up for a mega strike in the plastics sector.11 October 2018 | South Africa
The taxi strike across the Eastern Cape was in full swing, causing havoc on the province's roads.19 September 2018 | Eastern Cape
TUT on Monday said it condemns the disruptions experienced at its Pretoria and Soshanguve campuses.3 September 2018 | Gauteng
The ANC said it has "noted with concern the strike called by Solidarity against the employee share scheme targeting black employees at Sasol".3 September 2018 | South Africa
Labour unions at the Christ Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital marched over alleged corruption which they said crippled healthcare services.27 August 2018 | Gauteng
The ANC in the Western Cape province has called for a lasting solution to the current taxi strike which left thousands of commuters stranded.6 August 2018 | Western Cape