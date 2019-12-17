DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said on Tuesday that president Cyril Ramaphosa's pardon of 14 647 inmates was "a slap in the face" of South Africans.
"We have seen before where inmates are released on parole then suddenly they commit crimes again," said the party's KZN spokesperson for community safety and liaison, Blessed Gwala.
There was no way of being sure that the inmates would no reoffend, added Gwala.
The DA voiced the same concern on Monday - Reconciliation Day - when the announcement of pardons and sentence remissions was made.
Those likely to receive pardons include Kanya Cekeshe, a leader of the #FeesMustFall student protest movement, who set alight a police van, and AbaThembu king Dalindyebo, who is serving a 12-year sentence for crimes including arson, culpable homicide, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.