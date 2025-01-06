Surge in traffic at Lebombo border post as Mozambicans return to South Africa

Traffic at the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, has seen a significant increase as Mozambican nationals return to work in South Africa after the festive season. The Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison has deployed traffic officers along major provincial routes to manage the flow. Many travellers expressed relief over a peaceful holiday period in Mozambique, despite recent unrest over disputed elections. Speaking to SABC News, one returning traveller said, “Where we went, there was no fighting, and everyone was safe. We had beautiful holidays without any problems."

Another traveller heading back to South Africa for work, noted improvements but warned of potential tensions. “The situation is no longer tense in my area, but a lot of things are ruined. There are no problems currently, but we don’t know what will happen on the 15th because protests will start again.” Recent violent protests in Mozambique, which disrupted operations at key toll gates connecting South Africa and Mozambique, remain a concern for travellers and authorities. Local officials have urged caution, advising travellers to stay informed about developments in the region. The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, lauded the efforts of law enforcement.