PORT ELIZABETH - The Black Management Forum (BMF) says the appointment of Sydney Mbhele as the CEO of Sanlam's Brand Division is a step in the right direction for ensuring transformation at a senior managerial level. “We are excited about Mbhele’s appointment. His track record speaks for itself and we believe that he is a suitable and competent executive to take over this role," BMF President, Andile Nomlala, said.

"It is very encouraging to see Sanlam in this trajectory and we trust that they will continue to make concerted and deliberate efforts in ensuring that they advance transformation where it matters the most, that is, at the top and senior executive levels.

“The BMF is truly encouraged by the transformation journey taken by Sanlam. The company is demonstrating their seriousness about succession planning and consideration for black talent. We need to continue to build a critical mass of black executives of Mbhele’s calibre,” Nomlala said.

The BMF congratulated Mbhele and pledged its support to him in his new role.

The BMF, which has been in existence for 42 years has positioned itself as a thought leadership organisation to influence socio-economic transformation and to ensure that the management structures at all levels across the private and public sectors in South African society reflect the demographics of the country.

