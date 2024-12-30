Table Mountain fire contained, suspect arrested for arson

A fire that erupted on the front face of Table Mountain on Sunday afternoon has been contained. Law enforcement officials and SA National Parks (SANParks) mountain rangers apprehended an individual on suspicion of arson.

Firefighting crews were deployed promptly, supported by aerial resources, including two Huey helicopters, a spotter plane, and a Blackhawk helicopter. The quick response helped bring the blaze under control by Sunday evening. For public safety, the Platteklip Gorge trail and Contour Path along the mountain’s front face have been temporarily closed. Visitors have been advised to avoid these areas and refrain from venturing beyond the upper cable station until further notice.

City law enforcement and SANParks rangers were present to manage visitor movement and ensure safety during the firefighting efforts. A firefighter sustained injuries during the operation and had to be airlifted to safety. Fire and Rescue teams are no longer on-site, but they plan to reassess the area on Monday to ensure there are no remaining risks.

The arrest of the suspected arsonist was achieved through a coordinated effort between law enforcement and SANParks rangers. Residents and visitors have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities to prevent further incidents. Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has confirmed that the cableway operations have not been disrupted.