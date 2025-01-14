Taxi violence in Nyanga: one dead and seven injured

Following the killing of a security guard, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association said the safety of commuters is their primary concern and called for more boots on the ground. The taxi-related shooting also left seven others injured on Tuesday morning in Nyanga at about 6am.

Provincial police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, explained that there was a shootout at the public transport interchange. Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile visits Nyanga after a man died and seven others were injured in a shootout. Picture: SAPS He added that the individuals shot were not community members but belonged to rival factions within the taxi organisation. “The shootout was at the taxi rank and was between two warring parties within the same taxi organisation. It resulted in injuries and one person dying.

“Seven people were left critically injured and were transported to hospital. We had our combat teams, and we prevented what could have been worse during this shooting. “We confiscated 20 firearms, 13 of those are rifles and seven are pistols. We have taken 19 people in for questioning and they belong to certain security companies. They are not from here but from other provinces, we will continue following up on how they landed here. “Meanwhile, police have saturated the area and other hotspots with deployments as scores of commuters were left stranded as a result of the shooting incident.

“The investigation is currently in the hands of the provincial taxi task team. Engagement with PSiRA is ongoing in efforts to determine the legality of the firearms and the security companies they work for.” Patekile said more members will remain in the vicinity to ensure commuter safety. “The people shot are not community members but are part of the groups at war.

“Part of it would be extortion because it is about money, as they call it, it’s bucket money, we are going to investigate. “We thank God that there were no school children at the time of the shooting and that our teams were at the taxi rank in the early hours of Tuesday morning.” The spokesperson of the association, Nkululeko Sityebi, said they require more police visibility as thousands of learners return to school on Wednesday morning.

“The safety of our commuters will always remain our primary concern. We don’t know what happened and how this shooting happened. We are also concerned about the children who are going back to school. We are looking into the root cause of the shooting. “We condemn this shooting and our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery. This is a very bad note to start the year. We hope the suspects will be brought to book so the police can investigate who is behind it. “We request visibility of the police around the terminus, commuters can’t protect themselves, only they can do that. We can confirm our readiness to transport learners.”

Sityebi said he didn’t know anything about the 20 guns seized at the terminus. Nyanga Community police forum secretary, Dumisani Qwebe, said they will call a meeting with relevant stakeholders to discuss this brewing taxi war. “The government should closely examine the shootings that occur frequently between January and February each year.