Teacher jailed in Australia on child porn charges, deported back to South Africa

Durban - A South African teacher who served jail time after being convicted of being in possession of child exploitation pictures is back in South Africa. Dean Carelse is back at his mother’s home in Gqeberha, according to News24.

They reported that impeccable sources confirmed that Carelse arrived in September. He told News24 that he refused to talk about the matter because it was a closed chapter. Carelse, a former Grey High School teacher and well-known sports coach, was arrested in March 2021 after police raided his home in Queensland, Australia.

IOL reported that Queensland Police Service said detectives from the Sunshine Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at an address in Mooloolaba on March 20, where items of interest were seized. Police said he was arrested and charged with one count each of possessing and distributing child exploitation material. Carelse was suspended from his coaching position at Water Polo Queensland.

In March this year, the 41-year-old pleaded guilty to almost 20 charges, including being in possession of child exploitation material and indecent treatment of a minor child, ABC News reported. They further reported that he was set to be deported after pleading guilty to almost 20 charges, including 14 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16. Carelse spent 271 days in custody and was handed a sentence of two years, suspended after six months for three years, according to ABC News.

They further reported that Carelse had more than 2000 pictures of child exploitation pictures on his phone, some of student’s genitals in their togs. His attorney, Ben Powers, said his client appeared before the court extremely remorseful. Since his return to SA, Carelse kept a low profile and was in the process of selling his mother’s home, according to News 24.