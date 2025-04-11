Teacher shortages addressed as KZN appoints over 1 500 educators in critical subjects

Teacher unions welcome the appointment of 1 530 critical teachers from January to April 2025 in KwaZulu-Natal. The KZN Department of Education announced the successful appointment of 1 530 Post Level 1 critical educators on Thursday. This is an entry-level position for educators in the public school system.

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka stated that these posts had become vacant as a result of retirements, deaths, promotions, and resignations. Hlomuka said most of these posts became vacant in critical subjects like Mathematics, Mathematics Literacy, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Technical subjects, and other new subjects. “The filling of these posts aims at ensuring that there are no classes without a teacher.”

Nearly all of the 737 Level 1 positions advertised in September 2024 were filled by the end of March 2025, according to the MEC. “The filling of these critical posts is a significant milestone for the department, as it will enable us to improve the teacher-to-learner ratio, enhance teaching and learning, and ultimately improve learner outcomes,” he said. Hlomuka expressed confidence that this will have a positive impact on the education sector in the province.

“The department would like to express its gratitude to all stakeholders involved in this process, including educators, unions, and the broader education community. Their tireless efforts and commitment to the education sector have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is committed to continuing its efforts to improve the quality of education in the Province," said the MEC. National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) provincial chief executive, Thirona Moodley, said the union is relieved that finally Level 1 posts are being filled through a fair and transparent process. In addition, Moodley said the appointments made thus far augur well for the department.

“It brings stability to the schools and job security to the educators. We cannot have a situation of schools struggling without educators. “Naptosa wants to see all appointments made immediately upon the vacancy arising; the Department should not wait for years to collect vacancies to be advertised and filled,” said Moodley. Nomarashiya Caluza, provincial secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU), stated that filling any vacancy that becomes available is always welcomed because that means no pupil or subject will be without teachers.