Teddy bear confused for tiger sparks panic in Shallcross

A panic-stricken resident sent a voice note to the Shallcross Community Policing Forum (CPF) in Durban, stating that she spotted a Tiger and its babies under a tree in the bushes along Madho Road on Tuesday. The Shallcross CPF chairperson, Vishal Lachman, said when the group received a “distress” call from the resident, several security companies and CPF members sprang into action.

In the voice note, the lady called for assistance in Madho Road. “There is a tiger there sleeping with its babies. I do not know but at the dead end, there is a tiger sleeping around there. So there are guys who are cutting the grass over here. I do not know how I can get assistance but can you get security to check?” said the woman. Lachman added: “Panic kicked in when we received confirmation of positive tiger sighting from a security company. However, after a thorough search, security companies and members reported that the ‘tiger’ was actually a teddy bear left in the bush!”

Shallcross resident Mahendra Lillkan said the owner of the stuffed tiger could not be located. “She panicked. They had left the tiger on the roadside when I was leaving. The teddy bear was wet from the rain and dirty,” Lillkan said. The Shallcross CPF extended their special thanks to the brave security officer and members who rushed to the scene and vigilant residents who keep a watchful eye on their surroundings.

“This light-hearted incident reminds us that community spirit and quick thinking can bring us together, even in unexpected ways! Stay safe, and keep looking out for each other!” Lachman said. In September 2024, a tiger cub was found at a residential property in Chase Valley in Pietermaritzburg. The tiger was estimated to be between four and six months old. In May 2024, two lion cubs were found without a permit inside a residential property in the Dawncliffe area of Westville.