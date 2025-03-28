Teenager charged with Deveney Nel’s murder found fit to stand trial

A 17-year-old boy, accused of the brutal murder of Deveney Nel, appeared in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a murder charge. The suspect, whose identity is withheld due to his age, recently underwent a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Hospital. The assessment confirmed that he is fit to stand trial.

Following the court appearance, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila stated: "The case involving the child in conflict with the law has been postponed until 24 April, 2025 for a decision on a forum. He has been deemed fit to stand trial." Tragic Discovery at Hoërskool Overberg Deveney Nel’s body was found on 24 January, 2024 in the storeroom of Hoërskool Overberg. She had been reported missing by her mother after failing to return home to Grabouw following the school’s sports day. Authorities allege that the suspect, who was acquainted with Deveney, stabbed her to death during the school event.