Teens save two children from drowning in Herolds Bay beach

Two teenage boys saved two children, aged 9 and 12, from drowning while swimming at Herolds Bay beach in George, Western Cape. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the teenagers, believed to be aged 15 and 18, were swimming in a lifeguard-protected area when they saw two children being swept away in the rip current and went to assist them.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said lifeguards also rushed in to save the children. "One lifeguard who had gone beyond the breakers, searching to make sure that there were no additional casualties, stayed afloat offshore to make sure that there were no further casualties involved, until the NSRI rescue craft arrived on the scene and NSRI brought him back to shore safely," said Lambinon. Lambinon said no injuries were reported and no further assistance was required.

He said the two teenagers were not identified but the NSRI commends them for their efforts. In December, a boy went missing while swimming at Swartkops River Bridge. "It appears that three children were swimming in the water, near the bridge, when they reportedly got into difficulties. Two children were able to get out of the water, but their friend went missing, and the alarm was raised," said Lambinon at the time.