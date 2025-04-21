Tembisa Hospital fire: MEC reveals plans for alternative emergency services

As the investigation into the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital (TPTH) fire gets underway, Gauteng Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has revealed that the department has identified a space within the hospital to use as an Accident and Emergency unit. This comes after the MEC, and her team visited the hospital on Sunday to assess the extent of the damage to the Accident and Emergency Unit.

The blaze, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, prompted a swift and heroic response from the Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Team and firefighters with reports that all 81 patients were safely evacuated to another unit within the facility, with no casualties reported. The Accident and Emergency Unit at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital remains closed while the department has identified a suitable space to be used as an alternative following the fire that broke out at the hospital on Saturday. Nkomo-Ralehoko also praised the responders for their bravery and efficiency, ensuring that the hospital remains operational despite the incident. "I wish to emphasise that the origin of the fire is still under investigation. We await the official forensic report, and we will continue to keep the public informed of all findings as we are busy now with the investigating teams from various units. Let me take this moment to once again thank the teams on the ground who have worked tirelessly since the fire incident," the MEC said.

While the current unit is currently not operational, Nkomo-Ralehoko indicated that the department has identified an alternative space to be used as an emergency unit adding that there is a business continuity plan in place to ensure the continual functionality of the hospital despite the incident. As such she stated that the hospital remains on divert for ambulances while walk-ins will still be seen at the hospital. "Various services such for acutely ill patients, mother and children services, mental health and other chronic diseases will continue to be rendered at designated areas.