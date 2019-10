The 2019 Matric Exams timetable and other helpful info









Hey Class of 2019, it is almost time for the matric exams and we want to help make it as painless as possible for pupils ... and parents. So here's what you need to know: The National Senior Certificate examination will officially kick off with English Paper 1 on October 23. Some of the Class of 2019 will write their first paper on October 15 with Computer Applications Technology Practical Paper 1. The exams conclude on November 28 with Design Studies.

Here's the full timetable:

A total of 1700 public schools and 63 independent schools will write the exams

The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will release the 2019 NSC results on January 7.

According to the Department of Basic Education, the minimum requirements to obtain the National Senior Certificate are:

Achieve 40% in three subjects, one of which is an official language at Home Language level and 30% in three subjects.

Provide full evidence in the School-based Assessment component in the subjects offered.

If pupils do not succeed or would like to improves their results, they can register for the June NSC examination. For further details on who qualifies to register for the June examination, please click here.

We have published some past papers on our site, which we will be adding to during the course of the study period and exams:

2018

English First Additional Language Paper 1 2018

Economics Paper 1 2018

Business Studies 2018

Accounting 2018

2017

English Home Language Paper 3 2017

Life Sciences Paper 1 2017

